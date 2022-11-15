Radrodro ready to run for office

Kitione Radrodro with his wife Salote Radrodro [Source: People’s Alliance/Facebook]

People’s Alliance provisional candidate Kitione Radrodro says he is not new to politics as he was the man behind the success of former MP Salote Radrodro.

Kitione is the husband of Salote, who was convicted of falsely stating that her permanent place of residence was in Namulomulo Village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtaining $37,920.13 in parliamentary allowances between August 2019 and April 2020.

He says he respects the court’s decision in sentencing his wife; however, they are following all the legal means in the appeal.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he was approached to stand in the area where Salote stood in the 2014 and 2018 elections.

Radrodro says he hopes to bring his educational, cultural, and traditional experiences to the party.

He says he has supported Salote in her two terms in parliament.