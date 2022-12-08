Radrodro encourages voters to vote for their candidate

SODELPA candidate Aseri Radrodro.

Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Aseri Radrodro has called on party supporters to vote for their representative or candidate on December 14.

He has instructed voters in Naitasiri not to be swayed by the instructions given by some politicians that they should only vote for the party leader.

Radrodro says some political parties and candidates are advising voters to vote only for the leader of a particular party leader as the leader’s votes will assist the party to meet the five percent threshold and enter Parliament.

“But I know that we all agree that this theory is false, so I urge you to vote for the candidate chosen to represent your constituency. This candidate will ensure that the interest of this area is well looked after and also the well-being of other Fijians around the country.”

Radrodro also says that voters should not vote for political parties or candidates that will not meet the five percent threshold.

He states that in the last two elections, a good number of votes were wasted on some political parties and independent candidates.

Radrodro polled 2312 votes in the 2018 election, most of which were secured in the Central Division.