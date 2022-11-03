Rabuka’s party to split votes: Tiko

Sitiveni Rabuka (left) and New Generation Party leader Varinava Tiko

New Generation Party leader Varinava Tiko says Sitiveni Rabuka’s decision to create a new party will split the iTaukei votes in this year’s General Election.

The former Social Democratic Liberal Party member highlighted this after being stunned that his proposal to rejoin SODELPA with his five colleagues was not considered.

He says that he, like SODELPA, wants to target the iTaukei voters.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that this is one reason he wants to return to help SODELPA and control FijiFirst’s strong campaign.

Tiko says a split in iTaukei votes is again to be expected, as the party he hoped would unite the iTaukei has failed to take onboard people who share the same interests.

“It is very important that the iTaukei people unite and we were all united in SODELPA until Sitiveni Rabuka walked out although he says he was going to stay and then created a party, thus creating a split in vote.”

Tiko says he does not know what else to offer for unity.

He claims he set up his party in the event something happened to SODELPA—for example, that it was deregistered—so its people could join his party.