Rabuka’s land comment ‘utter nonsense’: Sayed-Khaiyum

PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka (left), FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says some politicians do not have concrete policies to talk about during their campaigns which is why they are talking about the iTaukei land.

Recently the People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka changed his tune admitting that the iTaukei land is safe under the 2013 constitution after years of arguing otherwise.

Sayed-Khaiyum has described Rabuka’s comment as ‘utter nonsense.

He says Rabuka is finally admitting what Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has been saying about the land.

“The constitution guarantees the non-alienability of iTaukei land and they no longer can do what happened under his (Rabuka’s) government. Under the SVT government, iTaukei land in Denarau was permanently alienated. Under the Qarase government iTaukei land in Momi was permanently alienated. That’s precisely what happened.”

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that the landowners have to follow some procedures before any land can be leased.

“Sixty percent of landowners must consent, they must agree to what type of purpose they will lease the land for, they will have to agree what period of the land they will lease for, they will have to agree for the premium that the person will pay for the lease and you also have to agree the annual rental the person has to pay. All those things were there before, all those things are there today. Nothing has changed in terms of security, in terms of possessory rights.”

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka has also been surprised at Rabuka’s change of view regarding iTaukei land.