Rabuka will consider changes to equal lease distribution

People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka could only say that if his party forms government, he will listen to the Chiefs if they request a review of the equal distribution of lease money.

Rabuka highlighted this during a rally with National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad and PA’s candidate, Maritino Nemani in Narere.

The rally was intended for university students.

A student asked the former Prime Minister if he will maintain the equal distribution of lease money that was implemented under FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama’s leadership.

Rabuka, in his response, says that lands were given to the people by the chiefs.

Rabuka claims that beneficiaries of equal lease money distribution have forgotten to maintain certain properties.

“Once they started distributing the lease money equally, none of their family had been able to repair or improve those buildings build by their fathers. Because of the fact that now gone and everybody has small amount of money in their account.”

Rabuka says when lease money was communally paid and used, villages have good village housing.

The People’s Alliance Leader says that land was communally owned, and it was the chiefs who distributed it.