Rabuka reminded of wrong doings

Peoples Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

Peoples Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka was today reminded of his acts of 1987 coup and admitted that he was guilty of those wrongs.

While speaking during the party rally in Syria Park, Nausori this morning, Rabuka once again says he is trying to make it right.

“I thank the Talatala for the message that he gave us today and he mentioned the 14th of May 1987. Since then I have stood condemned in the eyes of many, since then I have committed myself to writing the wrongs of that day.”

Rabuka claims his wrong doings in 1987 greatly affected the Girimitiyas who worked hard since then to move Fiji forward.

“What we now call the indo-Fijians population of Fiji have contributed immensely to Fiji. They have had some ups and downs as Talatala had mentioned this morning. I being one of those GUILTY!”

The party is calling on Fijians to vote in this year’s General Election.

Rabuka says his got a capable lineup that have what it takes to forge this movement and bring about change for Fiji next week.