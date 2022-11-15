Rabuka questioned about party leadership

Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: People’s Alliance/Facebook]

A question was posed to People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka on why they didn’t choose someone from the Western Division to lead the party.

Rabuka, who was campaigning in Narewa, Nadi, last night, was asked the question based on the fact the party was launched in Nawaka Village in Nadi and the majority of their meetings have also been hosted in the west.

Responding to the question, Rabuka says he was given the responsibility as the leader of the party when they decided to form the People’s Alliance.

“We haven’t had a party election where the members can choose who they want as a leader and other positions. At the moment since we founded the party, we decided ourselves on who should get what position.”

Rabuka was also asked what else he would bring to the table if he was to be elected as Prime Minister.

He was specially asked about development and what the party will implement or add as there has been progress over the years.

The People’s Alliance leader says there are a few things they are looking at, and one example is the state of the hospitals around the country.

Rabuka says this is something that needs to be seriously looked into.

The party is currently campaigning in the West.