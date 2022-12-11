Rabuka not a stable leader: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, who got away with his two coups in 1987 and an attempted mutiny in 2000, in which many soldiers lost their lives, is not a stable leader.

Three days away from December 14, when Fijians will cast their votes, Bainimarama is adamant that Rabuka doesn’t have the capability to lead Fiji, saying the man has not changed despite asking for forgiveness countless times.

The 1987 coups and attempted mutiny of 2000 that nearly destroyed Fiji are something that will forever be etched in Fiji’s history, and the FijiFirst Leader is not ready to hand back leadership to the man who was involved in the mutiny.

“He wanted to take over the position of the Commander, especially in 2000. One the day after George Speight took over parliament, he approached Turaga Tui Nayau as President and asked to take over the position of Commander which Tuinayau refused.”

Bainimarama says Rabuka didn’t like Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara’s rebuttal because he was still hungry for power.

“Again on the 2nd of November, everybody knew about that story, he was taken to court for that, and he survived, he got away.”

In the mutiny court case, four out of the five assessors found him guilty, but the trial judge acquitted him.

Despite being accused by the then Lt Colonel Viliame Seruvakula of trying to incite a mutiny that aimed to assassinate the then military commander Voreqe Bainimarama, Rabuka escaped conviction.

Bainimarama says Rabuka’s recent admission that he is a snake that has shed his skin is not shocking at all.

“Well I think he’s telling you about him that his a snake which is good. He’s agreed his a snake two headed snake or three headed snake.”

Bainimarama says that the military knows that, apart from the 1987 coup, Rabuka was also involved in the 2000 coup.

Speculation remains to this day as to what would have happened to Fiji and its people if the murder of the army commander and the mutiny of 2000 had been successful.