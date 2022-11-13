Rabuka must be blind: Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [left] and People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka must be blind to not see the developments in Fiji.

Bainimarama made this comment in response to Rabuka’s claims that the FijiFirst government has not done any development for Fijians.

He says Rabuka cannot even see the seawall that the FijiFirst government built in his village in Drekeniwai, Cakaudrove.

“Rabuka said that we have not done anything for Fijians. We had built the biggest seawall in his village. I think he is blind, that he cannot see this development.”

Bainimarama says Rabuka creates a lot of confusion as a political party leader.

He says FijiFirst should be the only political party to lead the country.

“I am not joking when I say that the FijiFirst government should run eternally, because of our policies.”

The Prime Minister is urging Fijians to be very careful and cautious of political campaigns for the December 14th General Election – to vote wisely for the political party to lead the country in the next four years.