Rabuka makes stand clear

The People's Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka

The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says he will not forego the government leader’s position.

Rabuka in a joint press conference with his political partner, National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad affirmed that he will remain the leader of the pack even if Social Democratic Liberal Party decides to join them.

“That is the whole aim of the deal to secure the corporation of SODELPA and I become the leader of the team. The specific appointment of the PM will have to come from the floor one way or another.”

SODELPA has had meetings with the PA, NFP, and FijiFirst however is yet to make a decision on whose side they will choose.

NFP Leader, Prasad says he is happy with the talks held so far with SODELPA.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka has said they are in no rush to make a decision, as they have 14 days to decide.

Gavoka says they will hold another round of meetings with the three parties.