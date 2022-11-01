Rabuka keeps on changing tune says FijiFirst

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left] and Sitiveni Rabuka

It has come as a surprise for many that 1987 coup leader and former Prime Minister and now leader of People’s Alliance Sitiveni Rabuka has openly acknowledged that the iTaukei lands are protected.

Rabuka who is contesting the December 14th election has always spoken against this issue and only now that election is near he has chosen to change tune.

At a party awareness meeting in the North, Rabuka highlighted that what Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been saying that iTaukei land is protected under the 2013 constitution is correct.

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka himself had suggested that fifty percent of all land-including iTaukei owned land and the foreshore-be nationalized. However, now he has changed his tune.

“Yes the Prime Minister is right, the land is still yours.”

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum referred to Rabuka as only being consistent in his inconsistencies.

“Now he’s admitting this is the same man who only a few years ago said the land in Fiji should be nationalized, including iTaukei land, and today he says it is safe, so which one is it? How can you trust the leader of the PAP?”

Sayed-Khaiyum claims Rabuka is not genuine.

“This man seems to be apologizing every week for the past number of years. What is he apologizing for? It’s probably the reason why he is apologizing continuously because nobody believes his apology.”

The confusion keeps ongoing. Most are now anticipating what Rabuka will say next, and it will come as no surprise if it is another change in tune.