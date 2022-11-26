Rabuka is already a flop says Bainimarama

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is already a flop as he is unable to read his opponent’s mind.

This comes after People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka stated in a joint press conference with the National Federation Party that he couldn’t read Bainimarama’s mind or what he intended to do and that the current prime minister should check his mind.

During a campaign meeting in Navua last night, the FijiFirst leader stated that PAP/NFP wants to turn Fijians’ minds back to the 1990s and 2000s.

Bainimarama has labelled Rabuka as a snake and has warned Fijians to be aware of what Rabuka is doing.

“Twice he wanted to take over my command. I can read his mind. Twice he did that that’s why I call him a snake because he is a snake.”

Bainimarama claims that after the events of 1999 when Rabuka lost the election, all he wants is to be back in command and leadership.

“He wants to command, he wants leadership of the country from day one, after the events of 1999 when he lost the election. He wants to keep coming back, he keeps fighting everyone so that he can come back to the leadership of this country.”

According to Bainimarama, Rabuka talks about the development done by FiijiFirst but has not informed anyone that it was done at a fast pace, something that no government has ever done.