Rabuka incapable of leading Fijians says Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama and The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama claims that if The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka gets into power, he will take Fiji 100 years back.

In a recent interview with Auckland’s Radio Tarana, Bainimarama also claimed that Rabuka would take down everything good in this country.

“He has been asked about his track record in the last eight years or last seven years when he was in government- from 1992 to 1997 I think-five years he hasn’t got any track record and so all he wants is the prime minister’s scene.”

Bainimarama also claims that Rabuka is not in politics because he wants to look after the welfare of Fijians but he is here for power.

Meanwhile, during his recent trip to Gau Island, Rabuka said in the past 35 years, he has been carrying the burden of being blamed for the 1987 coup.

“I want to retire knowing I have redeemed myself and that the people I serve are at peace. Many have told me that I am a tired old man, that is true, but my weapon is my achievement and knowledge in leadership.”

Bainimarama says no Fijian should allow Rabuka back to lead Fiji as he has nothing constructive to offer.