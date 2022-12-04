Rabuka has not proven anything: Kumar

FijiFirst Party Candidate Premila Kumar (right) and People's Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

Political parties such as the People’s Alliance and its leader cannot be trusted says FijiFirst Party Candidate Premila Kumar.

During the FijiFirst rally in Shirely Park, Lautoka over the weekend, Kumar said Sitiveni Rabuka has not proven anything, not even when the was the leader and Prime Minister under the SVT government between 1992 and 1999 and neither when he joined the Social Democratic Liberal Party in 2016.

She says the People’s Alliance Leader has failed to show the kind of leadership her party leader has shown.

“He has not proven anything, only thing he did was racial discrimination. He divided people just to rule the country. He was spreading lies about the land, all this happened under his leadership so he is not a person to be trusted.”

People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says otherwise.

“I give you my word, the word of People’s Alliance and our political partners the National Federation Party that we will do everything in our power to raise Fiji of the damaging legacy of Voreqe Bainimarama and Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.”

Meanwhile Kumar also says that any instability will not lead to any economic growth, and people will fear to invest money.