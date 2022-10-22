Rabuka dismisses race-based politics claim

Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: The People’s Alliance/Facebook]

The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, says the perceived race card in 1987 ended when people decided to give themselves the Constitution in 1997.

He made the comments in response to a statement shared by Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Mosese Bulitavu.

In a video statement posted on his Facebook page, Bulitavu says in 2014, his view of Fijian politics, like many other young politicians, was ethnically based.

Rabuka dismissed the claims made by Bulitavu by saying that understanding the evolution of politics and law is important.

“When we wrote into that constitution with the people, it was seriously we the people were giving ourselves. It was a small group that started in 87 but in 1990, it was still the chiefs and those were instrumental in the compilation of that constitution eventually, it had to be put back to the people’s representatives which we did in 1997, they said this is our constitution.”

Rabuka adds that some people believe that certain laws in place, such as the land law, should not be tampered with however, the land laws are borrowed from the British common law system and it is up to us to continue to evolve them.

He highlighted this today during a press interview.

[Video statement posted on Mosese Bulitavu’s Facebook page]