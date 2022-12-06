Rabuka claims unfair treatment

PA Deputy Leaders Lynda Tabuya (left) and Dan Lobendahn.

People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka says he is disappointed with what he calls harassment of his candidates.

Deputy party leader, Dan Lobendahn was questioned at the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption on allegations of vote buying.

Rabuka in a statement claims that the hurried arrests are an attempt to derail their campaign, and muzzle their candidates and also called out Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem to be fair.

However, Saneem says the arrest is in relation to breaches of the Electoral Act.

“The investigations that are ensuing are based on alleged breaches of the law. The law applies to everybody and it is necessary for all interested and affected parties to understand that the law and breaches of the law, the law will be enforced and breaches will be investigated and due process will follow.”

Lobendhan and fellow Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya are due to appear again today before FICAC for further questioning.