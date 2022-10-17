Rabuka advises proposed candidates

PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo: The Peoples' Alliance/Facebook]

The Peoples’ Alliance has sent out instructions to 35 of its proposed candidates to be cautious about what could constitute a breach of the Electoral Act.

Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says they need to ensure that what they do and say is in line with the laws in place.

He says PA continues to receive interest from individuals who are vying to contest this year’s election under the party banner.

“These provincial candidates announced today, they were interviewed a long time ago and because we were just getting into the various intricacies of our own constitution, the selection process and so on.”

The Party this afternoon announced 11 more provisional candidates.

PA General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka says these provisional candidates are experts in the fields of finance, rural and community development, public administration and civil service, education, law, agriculture, and even have specialized skill sets in climate financing, diplomacy, and international relations.

He adds PA will be ready to contest the elections when it happens.

The lineup includes former Lands Permanent Secretary Tevita Boseiwaqa, former SODELPA representative Ratu Peceli Rinakama, retired civil servants and others.

Proposed Candidates List:

Semi Leawere

Tevita Boseiwaqa

Mereoni Duiibe

Napolioni Nasa

Noa Seru

Rajendra Prasad

Ratu Peceli Rinakama

Lakoba Jacob

Sila Balawa

Tomasi Tuinabuna

Apisalome Vunisa