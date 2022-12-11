PA Leader accused of being inconsistent

The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is being accused tonight of being even more inconsistent with his policies and political speeches after making contradictory statements about his party’s tertiary education policy.

A few days after admitting in Labasa that a PA and National Federation Party government will consider re-implementing race-based scholarships.

Rabuka went into damage control mode and blatantly denied making such a statement, despite video evidence of him saying so.

Article continues after advertisement

FijiFirst says this proves once again that PA and NFP are unreliable because they make inconsistent policies and are adamant about regressing Fiji into a country where racial discrimination and divisions are paramount.

It was during an interview in Labasa last week that Sitiveni Rabuka revealed that he is interested in revisiting his old race-based policies of the past.

“It could be depending on whether we can get back into ethnic data basing. There is a need to do that. It is a reality in modern society and only then can you target your policies.”

According to FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Rabuka’s discriminatory policies of the past went beyond the issue of racial divisions.

“Scholarships were given based on a provincial basis; if a prime minister or somebody came from a particular province, those people would get the preference.”

“Rabuka claimed in Labasa that race-based scholarships would eliminate jealousy; however, FijiFirst dismissed this claim.”

“He said because it will stopb jealousy, I mean what planet does this man live on, what jealousy is there.”

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says Rabuka is trying to take the country backward.

“That’s the change he is talking about. The change to go backwards. His taking Biman Prasad around to tell everybody he has changed. I have got an indo-Fijian with me, I have change with regards to race, but he is still very much the same Rabuka.”

Biman Prasad, Rabuka’s political coalition partner, similarly claimed at a talanoa that scholarships will not be awarded based on gender or race.

Rabuka and Prasad are also promising to replace the entire TELS and Toppers Scheme with scholarships, but neither one is saying if every one of the almost 9,000 students annually will get a scholarship or what would happen to those that don’t.