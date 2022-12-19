Puna congratulates Fijians

PIF Secretary General, Henry Puna

The Pacific Islands Forum has congratulated Fijians for exercising their democratic right during the 2022 General Election.

PIF Secretary General, Henry Puna commends the orderly and effective running of the election and acknowledges those involved at all levels, for ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Puna says the inclusion of the Pacific Islands Forum in the Multinational Observer Group, reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to good governance principles, as articulated in our political commitments, as a Forum Family, including the Biketawa Declaration.

The Secretary-General says he is confident in the constitutional processes to ensure a peaceful transition toward the formation of the government.

Puna also conveyed the well-wishes of the Blue Pacific to the people of Fiji and the leaders elected.