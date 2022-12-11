Public helps in enforcement

[File Photo]

The political parties contesting the General Election have only a few more hours before the blackout period comes into effect.

Under the Electoral Act, all parties must refrain from any form of campaigning as of midnight today.

There are nine political parties and 343 candidates for the poll on Wednesday and today is their last chance to entice the voters.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says monitoring is not only confined to the Fijian Elections Office.

“The best thing is that the enforcement part of this will be done by the FEO but the monitoring part of this will be done by the public in Fiji. People can very quickly send us pictures of breaches on Facebook and social media. Some have gone to the extent of employing fake accounts to send us these breaches which helps us very quickly because we know the location.”

Parties will be conducting mostly church services and conducting pocket meetings today.