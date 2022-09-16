Provisional voter lists released

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office has released the provisional voter list for each polling station ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the voter list contains information of voters.

Article continues after advertisement

“In terms of their name, their gender, voter card number, their address including their photos.”

Saneem says the voters are listed in polling venues by their surnames.

He says the release of this information demonstrates just how ready the FEO is for election.

The SOE is urging voters to verify their names on the provisional voter list as this is the list to be used during the election.