Provisional results now closed

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has announced this morning that the provisional results for the 2022 General Election are now closed.

Saneem says they will also not disperse anymore provisional results for this election.

He adds whatever is on the FEO App is now the results that are provisional.

According to Saneem they will now be proceed to do data entry for final results which will be available by Sunday and this should be the final results for the 2022 General Election.

Saneem also explained that the data entry for the final results is also done using a double-blind data entry method.

“So this means the results are entered into the system twice by two different people who would not really know who has entered the dta first and then after that it goes for an approval before it is accepted into the results system.”

Saneem adds this is a rigorous process and takes a lot of time.

He says the intention is when all the results are released there are no errors, and there are no corrections to be done.