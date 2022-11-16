Process of picking candidate numbers transparent: Tabuya

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya says it’s now time for politicians to go all out and campaign.

Tabuya highlighted this as she welcomed the manner in which the candidate ball draw was carried out today.

Tabuya was among the representatives from political parties who witnessed the draw taking place.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was done in a very transparent manner, it was out in the open for the public to see, and I see no objection with that, so I commend the work done by the Fijian Elections Office.”

The People’s Alliance Deputy Leader says there are exciting times ahead, with politicians now promoting their candidate numbers for the December 14 election.