President votes in Suva

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has become one of the first to cast his vote

Polling has started in 855 venues around the country.

Voting ends in just over 10 hours and 606,092 Fijians are set to cast their votes.

He voted a while ago at the Draiba School in Suva.

855 venues will be used today and overall, 348,349 males and 345,566 females registered for the polling.

The central division has 316 venues, 303 in the west, north is at 202 and 33 in the Eastern Division.



Mohammed Saneem with President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

The overseas registered voters who are in the country can vote at the St Stephens Building in Suva.

Polling ends at 6pm.