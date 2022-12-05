Pre-polling commences in Nasele, Naitasiri

[Source: Fijian Election Office/ Facebook]

The Electoral Commission has launched pre-poll in Nasele Village in Naitasiri, where 128 voters are registered to vote.

The Fijian Elections Office says 18,836 people are expected to cast their votes today in 152 pre-polling venues around the country,

There are 24 venues in the Central Division, 52 in the Eastern Division, 42 in the Western Division, and 31 venues in the North.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fijian Election Office/ Facebook]

The FEO has also released a map on its website where the green key indicates venues where polling is currently in progress and the red key is for venues that will start polling sometime later today.



[Source: Fijian Election Office/ Facebook]