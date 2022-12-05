Pre-poll will not disrupt classes: Saneem

[Source: Fijian Election Office/ Facebook]

Classes will not be disrupted at schools that have been listed as election pre-poll venues.

As 18,836 people cast their votes today in 152 pre-polling venues around the country, Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says efforts have been made to ensure classes are not disturbed, in particular for students who will be sitting their external examinations this week.

“Yes we will use the school ground, but we will use our own tent there so that classes won’t be disrupted at all. We have made arrangements with school management and school administrators and for that reason, we are using our own tents for conduct of pre-poll and that should facilitate voting in all those areas.”

Saneem says most pre-poll venues have been selected due to limited or no connectivity.

He advises people who will vote in pre-polling to be aware of their polling venues and schedules so as not to miss their opportunity to vote.