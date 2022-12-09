Pre-poll turnout worrying says Kepa

Rewa paramount chief and Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Ro Teimumu Kepa at their party rally earlier today.

Rewa paramount chief and Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Ro Teimumu Kepa has expressed serious concerns and disappointment with the low voter pre-poll turnout.

She says in her province, many pre-poll voters failed to cast their vote this week.

Ro Teimumu says Fijians should take responsibility as voting is a civic right.

“I urge you to encourage your family and friends who are eligible voters to ensure that they vote on December 14. The pre-poll statistics turnout is worrying and if we are not careful, we will again have a low voter turnout this year.”

Ro Teimumu has reiterated that Fijians should be on the same page and must also alert their loved ones about the importance of this national exercise.

She adds that SODELPA is capable of leading Fiji as they have the policies and calibre of people that can move Fiji forward.