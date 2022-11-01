Prasad is in a survival mode says FijiFirst

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad (left), FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there are not many expectations from National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad as he lives for the moment as a political person.

According to Sayed-Khaiyum, Prasad always says whatever he wants.

However, Sayed-Khaiyum says there must be certain values and principles one must stand for.

Sayed-Khaiyum claims Prasad is in a survival mode.

He adds that the collaboration between NFP and People’s Alliance is just a supposed coalition of convenience.

“Look at this supposed coalition with PAP. Who is going to become the Prime Minister, who will become the Deputy Prime Minister, and who will hold which ministerial position? I am not saying an individual, I am saying which party will hold which positions. This is the problem you see.”

Meanwhile, the NFP leader in 2016 said they would never form a coalition with any political party and would always stand on their own. However, now the dynamics have changed.

They have formed a coalition with the country’s first coup maker and now the leader of the People’s Alliance Party, Sitiveni Rabuka, and are currently in a working relationship for the upcoming general election.