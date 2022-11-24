Prasad claims NFP and PA can lead Fiji

[File Photo]

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says he and Sitiveni Rabuka are the best alternative leaders.

He claims that he and the People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka can fix Fiji’s economy and that with the skill sets they possess, they can improve the health system, reduce the living cost and implement other developments.

While addressing party supporters at Wairuku in Rakiraki this morning, Prasad has again claimed that the FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama and FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum are spreading fear and confusion among Fijians.

“People in this country are not cowards, they are not threatened by them and I know my friends, you are not cowards-you are not threatened by these two men.”

Prasad further claimed that the two FijiFirst party leaders are doing this because they are aware that people want a change in government and after December 14th, an NFP and PA government would be put in place.

Prasad also told the attendees that assistance such as social welfare, and free bus fare would not be ceased if they do get elected into power.

Meanwhile, PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says despite being aged 74, he has a burning desire to lead Fiji and they will not be moved by the fear-mongering tactics shown by Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum.

“The good thing about democracy is that once every four years in our new system in Fiji, you have the power-the people have the power given back to you to choose whom you want to be your government.”

The two leaders are conducting joint political rallies around the Western Division.