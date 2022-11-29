Postal ballots still being dispatched: Saneem

[File Photo]

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem is urging those who are yet to receive their postal ballots not to panic.

Saneem says there are 9, 000 postal ballots to be sent out and they want to do it in an orderly fashion.

He adds they have received a lot of queries from voters about their postal ballots.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says the last postal ballot will be dispatched by the Fijian Elections Office by the end of this month which is Wednesday 30th, November.

The SoE says people don’t need to rush as after Wednesday, they will have at least 14 days to send their postal ballots back to them.