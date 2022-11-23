Postal ballot applications indicate Election Day turnout

[File Photo]

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem anticipates roughly 65 percent voter turnout on December 14th.

Saneem derived this figure from the number of postal ballot application received by the Fijian Elections Office as of 3pm today.

Saneem says the FEO had estimated to receive around 23, 000 postal ballot applications, but as at 3pm only 9, 017 applications were received.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds despite creating awareness on a large scale, this number is low and concerning.

“If this figure is used as an indicator of the turnout in the General Election we looking at possibly 40 to 65 percent turnout which I know in some circles is not desirable. So it is a cause for concern.”

Saneem add postal ballot is a good omen from all Fijian voters to learn from so that come December 14th there is maximum turnout.