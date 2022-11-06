Postal ballot application witnessing clarified

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has clarified who can witness a statutory declaration for a postal ballot application.

According to the Electoral Act, a postal ballot application must be accompanied by a statutory declaration form which is to be witnessed by qualified persons.

This includes a notary public commissioner of oaths, a barrister and a solicitor, a Justice of Peace, and for the purposes of elections, election officials.

Saneem says in the case of a person living outside of Fiji, the statutory declaration form must be witnessed by qualified persons in that country.

“Section 4 of the statutory declaration Act states, a statutory declaration made in a country other than Fiji for use in Fiji shall be made before a notary public commissioner for oaths, or any other person authorized by the law of that country to administer an oath for a purpose of a judicial proceeding.”

Saneem says if it’s not witnessed by a qualified person, for the purposes of the statutory declaration Act, the application will be rejected.

“There are instances being made that we will sign our form on a video call and someone in Fiji will witness it when we email it back, that form will not be acceptable. In order to get a postal vote approved you have to comply with section 84 of the Electoral Act.”

The Supervisor of Elections is reminding the public that if they are outside of Fiji or will not be able to go to their polling stations on December, 14th to apply for a postal ballot.

Saneem says the forms are available on the Fijian Elections website.