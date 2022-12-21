Portfolios are still in place says Sayed-Khaiyum

Voreqe Bainimarama remains the Prime Minister of the country until Parliament decides on who will be next leader to lead Fiji.

Under the constitution, all other Ministers are also still office holders, until the next set of minsters are sworn in.

Attorney General and FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they are all following the constitution and that the letter written by the coalition of parties is incorrect.

Sayed-Khaiyum goes on to explain that the Speaker of the House, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau also remains in the position until a day before the new session of Parliament is convened.

He also says the election of the Prime Minister cannot be done any time before the first sitting of Parliament as per the constitution when names are moved for the post of PM.

This is because no party has a 50 percent majority.

The People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party, and the Social Democratic Liberal Party letter to the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is wrong.

“The fact that you have a letter that was written to His Excellency the President by a letter dated 20th December, which has got a letter head of People’s Alliance, NFP and SODELPA, in which they are saying, which seems to be a very confused letter. It says we all agree to form the next government of Republic of Fiji following the General Election pursuant to section 67 (1) of the Constitution. All section 67(1) says is that His Excellency the President will summon Parliament, that’s all it says. Noting to do with forming the government.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says January 2 is the last day, on which the President can convene Parliament, as per the 14-day requirement.