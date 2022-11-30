Political parties using race and religion should be rejected: Damodar

[Source: Ms.Riddhi Damodar 505 / Facebook]

Certain political parties are using race and religion to create discord in the country and these sort of leaders should be rejected says FijiFirst candidate, Riddhi Damodar.

Damodar highlighted this during the FijiFirst rally at Katonivere Grounds in Labasa which is currently underway.

She says Fijians need to take a stand and tell these parties that harmony and unity in the country cannot be broken.

[Source: FijiFirst / Facebook]

Damodar says a few days remain for the 2022 General Election and Fijians need to vote wisely and decide whether they want to see the country moving forward or go back 30 years.

She says for the last 16 years FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has been looking after every Fijian and they have benefitted from various programs.

Damodar says opposition political parties have only been criticizing but have not offered any policies adding they only want to come into power.

She says some political parties didn’t exist until recently but are going around asking people to vote for them.



[Source: FijiFirst / Facebook]

Damodar also says those claiming to be the oldest political party are dependent on other parties to come into power.

She questioned whether these parties who are dependent on other political parties have the ability to run the nation.

FijiFirst leader Voreqe Bainimarama, General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Premila Kumar, Mosese Bulitavu, Alvick Maharaj and others are part of the rally in Labasa.