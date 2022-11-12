Political parties take part in logistics workshop

The Fijian Elections Office is conducting Logistics Workshop for Political Parties in Suva today.

While officiating the event, Electoral Commission Chair, Mukesh Nand says the workshop will educate political parties on detailed plans surrounding the 2022 General Election.

Nand also highlighted that since the issue of the Writ until the end of the election, the FEO conducts over 600 electoral processes.

“Today’s workshop is one of the most critical among all of our meetings and I understand that from the presentation of today, the Supervisor of Elections will be providing political parties with facts and written direct information on the electoral process involved in the various steps along the way.”

Nand says during this period their operations intensify as they will also be conducting critical processes such as candidates’ ball draw, ballot paper production, and pre-poll voting.

The Multi-National Observer Group was also present at the workshop.