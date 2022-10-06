Political parties must allow for due process

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is calling on Political Parties to allow due process to take place regarding complaints of alleged breaches of various electoral laws before the Supervisor of Elections.

Sayed-Khaiyum says political party leaders should refrain from making running commentary about ongoing investigations undertaken by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption as it could jeopardize due process.

His comment comes following an online commentary by People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka when he was summoned by FICAC yesterday.

In an effort to sensationalize his visit to FICAC yesterday, the PA leader made claims of harassment in a live Facebook video before being interviewed by FICAC officers.

“What the nation and the people are witnessing is not only an assault on the People’s Alliance. It is an assault on democracy on the eve of a general election. How is it possible to conduct a proper campaign in the midst of this wave of harassment and persecution?”

He further stated that the government is using all tactics to attract voters.

“We have detailed what we consider to be massive vote buying. Nothing like that has happened in Fiji before. We want to know when investigations will start on them. Will FF GS be taken in for interrogation?”

However, 10 minutes after his interview, Rabuka made another video, changing his tune saying he is pleased with what transpired at the FICAC Office.

“So all in all, nothing to worry about. Just asking party members and officials to be cautious as they go out. And as Jesus told his disciples to be as smart as a snake and be cautious like that of a dove.”

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the referrals of possible breach of the law to FEO who then refers matters to FICAC is critical to ensure all political parties are accountable for their actions.

“Rabuka has no ethics in the sense that being a former Prime Minister he should know the due process. You need a certain level of responsibility. Unfortunately, this is what it has come to. We today see in particular the People’s Alliance including their leader and members making all sorts of running commentaries and everything and bypassing due process.”

He also stressed that allowing due process is imperative to ensure all complaints received by the FEO are thoroughly looked into.

“We cannot be overwhelmed by a particular political party just because in our opinion they are carrying out a number of breaches; we should say oh it’s too many let’s just stop. We will continue to complain. Just as any other political party has the right to complain against us. They can do that, with no problems. You go through due process. Yes, there are a number of laws that brings about further accountability.”

The Fijian Elections Office is currently in the carriage of three complaints, two are for the alleged breach of the Electoral law and one is private in nature.

The SOE had confirmed earlier that certain complaints received that is a prima facie breach have been referred to FICAC.