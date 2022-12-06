Policies will decide winner: Gavoka

SODELPA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka.

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) states that the December 14 General Election will be won on policies and not personalities.

With just a week to go before the December 14 polls, political parties are cranking it up to convince voters.

SODELPA leader, Viliame Gavoka told FBC TV’s 4 The Record, that no matter how much money is spent to campaign, Fijians will only be convinced by policies.

“This election is going to be won on policies. And I am very sure of that and I have had two years of that and we are now in the last week and again I say policies will win this thing and we have been focusing on that. And I just wish people would move away from personalities and focus on policies.”

SODELPA won 39.85 percent of votes in 2018, totalling 181072 votes.

The biggest area of success for SODELPA was Central where it managed 83,442 votes.

Gavoka was the ninth highest-ranked candidate with 3536 votes.