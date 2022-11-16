PM, Rabuka learn numbers

Some prominent politicians have been assigned candidate numbers for the 2022 General Election.

FijiFirst leader and current Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has drawn the number 234, while People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka gets 480.

FijiFirst General Secretary and current Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been drawn the number 293.

Social Democratic Liberal Party leader, Viliame Gavoka is candidate 402, with Unity Fiji’s Savenaca Narube has the number 342.

National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad’s number is 427.

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has been assigned the number 385.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says today’s draw is taking place two days ahead of schedule.