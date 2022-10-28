PM is right: Rabuka

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka during a Party awareness meeting

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says land in Fiji is protected under the 2013 constitution.

Rabuka made the remarks during a Party awareness meeting at Buca Village in Tunuloa, Cakaudrove earlier this week.

Villagers had raised concerns over their land and asked the former Prime Minister for his view on whether iTaukei land is truly fully protected.

They say there has been a lot of flying news that iTaukei land ownership will soon be no more and they wanted reassurance that this is not the case.

Rabuka told the villagers, what Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been saying that iTaukei land is protected under the 2013 constitution is correct.

Rabuka has been holding awareness meetings with villages in the Cakaurove Province this week starting from Taveuni.