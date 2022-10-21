Placement of political campaign materials: Saneem

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem. [File Photo]

The placing of political campaign materials on public structures are prohibited.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem reiterated this during a press conference today.

He says Section 112(3) of the Electoral Act states that it shall be unlawful for any person or any political party or any candidate or any person on behalf of the political party, including any office holder of the political party or any person on behalf of any candidate to place campaign posters and flags on public buildings, monuments, electricity or lamp posts and other public structures except in public places, specifically designated by the supervisor for placement of campaign material.

“This means that on a private premises, an individual is free to put up campaign material. And I have noticed that there has been some harassment on social media or various individuals who have put campaign material on their private premises or in the look at the office that has been leased out. And I have noticed that there has been on social media I have noticed that people are now asking them to remove it. And even to the extent where somebody went and said you are not allowed to put up campaign material that is not correct, you can put up campaign materials in private premises and you have to be careful that it is not in any way public structure which includes roads, footpaths, and pavements.”

Saneem said the list of designated areas was based on the recommendations given by political parties, the Fiji Roads Authority and the Local Government Department.

The SOE has stressed that political parties are expected to comply with the locations only during the campaign period and if the campaign material is one centimetre outside the designated approved location, then the campaign material is in breach of the law.

Meanwhile, the FEO will be conducting a snap voter registration drive next week.

The 20 locations will be posted on the FEO’s Official Facebook Page and on their website.