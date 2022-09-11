Photo of voter ID acceptable for casting votes

Fijians will still be allowed to vote if they have a photo of their voter identification card on their mobile phones.

This was confirmed by Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem during a press conference in Suva earlier this week.

“Yes, you will be able to vote, we will be able to see your face and the face that we have on the voter list. And we will be able to allow you to vote”

Saneem is advising Fijians not to be alarmed if they lose their ID, because his team will check them at the polling stations.

He adds all voters have to do is to turn up at their correct polling stations on the day of the Election.