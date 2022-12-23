Peters slams NZ Foreign Affairs Minister’s comment

Prominent New Zealand politician, Winston Peters has slammed the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Nanaia Mahuta for what he termed as “premature comment” regarding Fiji’s election.

Mahuta had tweeted on Wednesday, congratulating the People’s Alliance, National Federation Party and Social Democratic Liberal Party for forming a coalition to lead the country.

Peters, who is a former New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, says “the first thing a Minister of Foreign Affairs should do is keep quiet until certain overseas elections are final and their parliament has voted and decided”.

He says Mahuta should have known that and the unfortunate premature comment on Fiji’s government should not have been made.