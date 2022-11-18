Personality and record of leaders will carry the votes: Tarte

The strength of the personality and record of political party leaders will carry significant votes.

This is according to the University of the South Pacific’s Acting Head of the School of Governance, Development, and International Affairs, Associate Professor Sandra Tarte.

Tarte says parties are counting on their respective leaders as ultimately, the party leaders will draw in the votes.

[University of the South Pacific’s Acting Head of the School of Governance, Development, and International Affairs, Associate Professor Sandra Tarte.]

“These are all quite experienced leaders so you know they’ve had a long run as politicians so we’re seeing that sort of seasoned caliber of politicians and there’s some predictability about how they will campaign, how they will test this election, and obviously their parties are counting on the fact that their strength of personality, their record and so on will carry significant votes.”

While the heads of political parties are experienced leaders, Tarte says it’s notable that the leadership of parties are male-dominated.

The Associate Professor says the election period has started off in a positive mood with the people engaging in the process.

With the nine political parties and diversity of candidates contesting, Tarte says is a testament to the enthusiasm and commitment of the people towards democracy.