Person impersonates as count center official

A person is on the run after impersonating a count center official.

This was highlighted by Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem during his press conference this afternoon.

Saneem says the person impersonated a count center official and then published a story incriminating himself on Facebook.

He urged everybody to have patience for the results data entry to complete to know the final results.

He says if someone is unhappy with the final results of the 2022 General Election there is a legal process that can be followed to challenge this.