People’s charter focuses on elevating Fiji: Bainimarama

Voreqe Bainimaram

The development plans of the Fiji First party were a brainchild of the military’s “People’s Charter for Change, Peace and Progress.”

A document compiled by several military generals, researched by a group led by Archbishop Petero Mataca and Voreqe Bainimarama, and implemented by the Fiji First party through its policies.

Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says the People’s Charter, which was launched in December 2018 as a national-level inclusive and participatory endeavor, represents Fiji’s unique approach to addressing its deep-rooted, complex, and fundamental issues.

This was revealed by Bainimarama during a political campaign in Nadi.

“This is the charter and the 11 pillars. This was established then. We followed it under military leadership. We committed ourselves to remove racial division, and promoting equality for all Fijian citizens.”

Bainimarama revealed that he nominated Laisenia Qarase to lead a government following the 2000 coup but claims that he was still living in the ideals that caused the 2000 conflict, necessitating military intervention.

“A huge lot that were in parliament (during the 2000 coup) joined Qarase’s party. Despite the military’s advice to Qarase, he chose to bring up policies that perpetuate racial division until a point when the military put their foot down to put an end to the racial decisive policies.”

Bainimarama claims the 2006 military takeover was done in good faith for the betterment of Fiji, for which he has received much criticism.

Meanwhile, FijiFirst candidate, Inia Seruiratu claims that the people’s charter was a way for the military to give something back to Fiji, as it was frequently used as a means to an end by failed political leaders.

The FijiFirst Party Leader also revealed that the party is merely a vehicle transporting the nation-building ideas that was brainstormed and put together by the National Council for Building a Better Fiji- an organization that was established under the interim government of September 2007.