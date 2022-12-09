People’s Alliance will not be deregistered: Saneem

[Source: Fiji Elections Office / Facebook]

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says no party will be deregistered.

Saneem was referring to a letter of complaint written to the Fijian Elections Office against the People’s Alliance by the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

The letter asked the FEO to investigate the People’s Alliance for what SODELPA claims is a failure by Sitiveni Rabuka’s party to outline how they will fund their policies in their manifesto.

Saneem responding to the query says the party cannot be deregistered but only referred to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

He says the People’s Alliance has been given until tomorrow to respond to the complaint.