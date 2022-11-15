People’s Alliance to launch manifesto this weekend

The People’s Alliance Party will be launching their manifesto this Saturday in Lautoka.

This was confirmed by party leader Sitiveni Rabuka while campaigning in Narewa Village, Nadi last night.

Rabuka told supporters who came that this weekend people will know what they plan to do if they are elected.

He says they will go into details regarding their manifesto.

Speaking in the itaukei language, Rabuka also told those that gathered, this was a time for them to change the leadership as every individual vote matters.

A few members from the party had the opportunity to also talk about themselves and why they decided to join the People’s Alliance.

The party will launch their manifesto at Namoli Village.