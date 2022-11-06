People’s Alliance launch manifesto

The People’s Alliance today launched their manifesto in Namoli Village, Lautoka.

A few things included in the manifesto are exploring possible amendments of the 2013 Constitution, repeal all decrees that suppress basic human rights, revival of the sugar industry, placing more emphasis on the agriculture sector, keeping the current bus fare and social welfare assistance, moving the retirement age to 60 years from 55, reinstate Ratu Sukuna Day, promote media freedom, freedom of expression and human rights.

Speaking to those that were present, Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka outlined several key points they would like to achieve in the first 12 months if they are elected.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka also highlighted that for the first 100 days in office, they will present a mini budget to implement People’s Alliance priorities through allocation or redeployment of funds from the current financial year budget.

He adds that they will also organize a great assembly for people from all walks of life to contribute to their manifesto which is always a work in progress.

The Party Leader stated that key decisions reached will be based on consensus, relevance and national interest.

Rabuka stresses that they will listen to the people and work with all identifiable stakeholders across the sectors and sections of the communities.

More to follow.



[Source: FBC News / Facebook]