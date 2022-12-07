People’s Alliance clears the air on candidate orientation

The People's Alliance rally last night at Kuku Village.

The People’s Alliance has cleared the air on their stand regarding candidates and their orientation.

This follows questions posed to the Deputy Party Leader, Manoa Kamikamica during their youth rally in Kuku village, Bau Tailevu last night, regarding the National Federation Party candidate, Divina Loloma.

Party Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica confirms that they will continue to follow the party’s principles when it comes to sensitive issues as such.

“I want to make it clear to everyone present here, that the current faith-based principle of the People Alliance remains and we won’t allow any other conversation that does not go with our belief.”

Kamikamica says they will continue to love and support each and every candidate, despite their orientation.

The jam-packed People’s Alliance youth rally included youths from Kuku, Cautata, Bau, and Nakelo in Tailevu.