People’s Alliance calls on voters to make some sacrifice

Manoa Kamikamica. [File Photo]

The People’s Alliance Party urges registered voters to cast their vote on December 14.

People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica says they welcome the election date as conveyed to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere this morning.

Despite this, Kamikamica says the timing for the election is awkward.

He, however, says that the people will have the last say.

He urges voters to make some sacrifices for the country and its future.

Kamikamica says the People’s Alliance will also announce more names of provisional candidates once the writ is issued by the President.

“We already have the names ready, but a lot of candidates asked for it to be announced after the writ. Now that the writ is to be announced as soon the leader comes back he will make a decision on when to announce.”

Kamikamica says at least another 20 names will be announced.

He says the party will start campaigning as soon as party leader Sitiveni Rabuka returns from the North Division.

He has also assured that media outlets will be informed of their rallies.

Meanwhile, the National Federation Federation Party, upon welcoming the announcement of the election date, says the next six weeks will be one of the most critical periods in Fiji’s history.

Party Leader and Professor Biman Prasad urges voters to make their plans now for December 14th.

He also calls on Fijians to know their polling venues.